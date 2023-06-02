Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,489 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 539.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.42 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

