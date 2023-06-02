Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $8,998,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 88,812 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

