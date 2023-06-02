Assetmark Inc. Buys 20,885 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 4,914.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

LXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

