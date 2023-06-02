Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,412,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,363 shares of company stock worth $1,200,720. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

