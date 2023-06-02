Rudolph V. Renda Buys 2,300 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 2,300 shares of Southland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $20,309.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,886,725 shares in the company, valued at $34,319,781.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SLND opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Southland in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.
