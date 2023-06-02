Insider Buying: KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) CEO Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 320,004 shares in the company, valued at $486,406.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Romil Bahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Romil Bahl bought 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of KORE opened at $1.47 on Friday. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KORE Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KORE Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in KORE Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

