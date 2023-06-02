Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,672,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $13,906,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MHK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.