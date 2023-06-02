Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,277 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $195.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.23 and a 200 day moving average of $233.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

