Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX opened at $229.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.17. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,410. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

