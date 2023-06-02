Assetmark Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 382.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.2 %

M opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

