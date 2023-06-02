6,742 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $75,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

GTY opened at $33.74 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also

