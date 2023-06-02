Insider Buying: Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Purchases 2,153 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $19,075.58. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,884,425 shares in the company, valued at $34,416,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southland Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SLND opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Get Southland alerts:

Institutional Trading of Southland

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLND. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Southland in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southland in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southland in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter valued at about $578,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southland Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Southland in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.