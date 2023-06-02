Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Rajeev Singh Sells 1,512 Shares

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $17,206.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,456 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $17,209.92.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rajeev Singh sold 1,578 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $17,200.20.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 230 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $2,408.10.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 220 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $3,207.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.48 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $21,660,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $8,036,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,372,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

