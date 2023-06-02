Assetmark Inc. Buys 718 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average is $135.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.