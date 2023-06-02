Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.3 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

