Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.36. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 232,173 shares changing hands.

Chindata Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

