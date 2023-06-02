Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.36. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 232,173 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
