Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter Sells 1,827 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,827 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $15,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,251 shares in the company, valued at $274,985.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Lyft

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

