Anne E. Krehbiel Buys 1,000 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) Director Anne E. Krehbiel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,493.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LCNB stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 26.26%. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in LCNB by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the first quarter worth $228,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 64.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LCNB by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

