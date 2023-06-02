Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Buys A$16,683.14 in Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Rating) insider Mark Stowell bought 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.34 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of A$16,683.14 ($10,904.01).

Mark Stowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Mark Stowell bought 50,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$800.00 ($522.88).

On Thursday, May 4th, Mark Stowell bought 185,638 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,970.21 ($1,941.31).

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.

