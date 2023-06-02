Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Buys A$16,683.14 in Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Rating) insider Mark Stowell bought 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.34 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of A$16,683.14 ($10,904.01).
Mark Stowell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Mark Stowell bought 50,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$800.00 ($522.88).
- On Thursday, May 4th, Mark Stowell bought 185,638 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,970.21 ($1,941.31).
Southern Hemisphere Mining Price Performance
Southern Hemisphere Mining Company Profile
