Insider Buying: Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Purchases $19,774.40 in Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) Director Aren C. Leekong bought 1,454 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,774.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.0 %

CGBD opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $703.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,110.1% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 113,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Further Reading

