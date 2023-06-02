Insider Buying: Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Purchases $19,774.40 in Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) Director Aren C. Leekong bought 1,454 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,774.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.0 %
CGBD opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $703.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,110.1% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 113,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
