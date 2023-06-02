Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

CHD stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,129,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.