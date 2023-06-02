AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

