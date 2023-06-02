Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 223,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 129,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 237,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,719,000 after buying an additional 119,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $151.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

