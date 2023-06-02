Alexander (Sandy) Beard Buys 79,518 Shares of Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard acquired 79,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,855.40 ($15,591.76).
Alexander (Sandy) Beard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 52,032 shares of Hancock & Gore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,129.92 ($10,542.43).
The company has a quick ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 57.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.
