Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 472,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 253,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,276 shares of company stock valued at $69,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

