Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Huntsman worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

