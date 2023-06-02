Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $22,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 31,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,064.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UFCS opened at $21.65 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFCS. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 99,404 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth $312,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

