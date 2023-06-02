Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $24,875.76 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $24,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,737.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
TDOC stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.
