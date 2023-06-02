Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $24,875.76 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $24,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,737.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TDOC stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

