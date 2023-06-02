Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 320 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

Biogen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $302.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.04. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

