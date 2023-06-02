Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MJ. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

