Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,898,194 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.40% of IAMGOLD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About IAMGOLD

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

