Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,898,194 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.40% of IAMGOLD at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
NYSE IAG opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.34.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
