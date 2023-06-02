Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 55,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 6,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 258.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.