Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $57,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE ASG opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

