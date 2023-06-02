Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 1,124.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,383 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of DoubleVerify worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,755,161 shares of company stock valued at $762,233,253 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

