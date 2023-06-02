Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

TEL opened at $122.55 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

