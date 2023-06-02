Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,500 shares of company stock worth $6,273,871. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

