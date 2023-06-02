Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $26,824,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Cowen increased their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,657. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

