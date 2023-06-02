Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) CEO David A. Hedges Buys 999 Shares

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) CEO David A. Hedges purchased 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $28,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.
Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
Recommended Stories
