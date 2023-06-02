Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) CEO David A. Hedges Buys 999 Shares

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) CEO David A. Hedges purchased 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $28,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

