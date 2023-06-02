Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.11 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of O stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

