Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 120,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Allstate by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.66. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

