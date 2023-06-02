Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,261.70 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,261.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,707,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,283,460.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00.

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.58 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is -212.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

