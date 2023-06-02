Assetmark Inc. Has $299,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

