Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,449 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

DLB stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,087 shares of company stock worth $4,716,204 in the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.