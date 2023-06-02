Assetmark Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after purchasing an additional 755,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,248 shares of company stock worth $42,726,358 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $167.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.73. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

