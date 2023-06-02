Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 73,142 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,142 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

