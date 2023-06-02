O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $297.20 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

