Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 250,709 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,709 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in KE by 652.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KE by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

NYSE BEKE opened at $15.11 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

