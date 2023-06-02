Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

