Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,856 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Sutro Biopharma worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,008,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 285,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113,190 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 73.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,254,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 529,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 0.7 %

About Sutro Biopharma

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.46 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.