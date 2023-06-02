Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 22,534 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Kennametal Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.